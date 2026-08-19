July 2026 Malaysian vehicle sales went up by 8% – MAA

In Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / by Gerard Lye / 19 August 2026 10:03 am

The month of July 2026 saw a total of 73,615 vehicles delivered to customers, according to data released by the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA). This represents an increase of 8% from the 67,879 units recorded for the month of June 2026, while also being 5% higher than July 2025 (70,057 units).

According to the association, a full working month as well as aggressive sales promotion campaigns by its members were reasons for the positive month-on-month growth. There was also a 30% improvement in pick-up truck sales compared to June 2026 thanks to the introduction of Budi Madani Diesel.

For the month of August 2026, the association expects vehicle sales to maintain its current momentum, supported by continued aggressive promotions by brands. Looking at the year-to-date (YTD) figures, the first seven months of 2026 saw a total of 458,968 vehicles sold, which is 3% more than the 443,777 units recorded in the same period last year.

Comparing MAA’s latest data to that from the road transport department (JPJ), there is a discrepancy of about 30,000 units. The association only records new vehicle sales and doesn’t include recon vehicles in its data, so the difference should serve as rough indicator of just how many vehicles were sold through used recon dealers.

On the production site of things, the 75,490 units leaving factories in July 2026 is 5% higher than the same corresponding month in 2025 (71,739 units). The association pointed out that this is the highest single-month production volume recorded since January 2024 (a 30-month high), with national makes being the primary contributors. Likewise, the YTD production tally of 432,436 units is 2% more than last year that saw 424,365 units.