Malaysian police takes delivery of electric motorcycles

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 August 2026 4:08 pm

Police has received the first 10 units of the Jebatt F29 All Terrain Tactical Assault E-Bike (ATEB), out of a total order of 100 units. The handover took place at the lobby of Menara 1, Bukit Aman police headquarters, with a symbolic key presentation made by RTG Intech Corporation management director Mohamad Roslan Ramin to Inspector-General of Police IG Tan Sri Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail.

The acquisition of the 100 Jebatt F29 electric motorcycles comes under the 12th Malaysia Plan, Fourth Rolling Plan, with the procurement valued at RM2.3 million working out to approximately RM23,000 per motorcycle. Designed as a high-performance, low-noise electric tactical motorcycle capable of travelling across different types of terrain, the Jebatt F29 has a top speed of 120 km/h and produces up to 85 Nm of torque.

The Jebatt F29 is powered by a 72-volt, 60 Ah battery and comes with a smart charging system, allowing it to be deployed with greater flexibility while maintaining a low acoustic signature. Usage of electric off-road motorcycles will strengthen the mobility of the police General Operations Force (GOF) when operating in difficult terrain and areas that are challenging to access using conventional vehicles.

The acquisition is intended to enhance operational readiness as the force faces increasingly modern security challenges, covering border patrols and special operations to high-risk situations and conflict management. The ceremony was also witnessed by Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) director CP Datuk Sri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, as well as KDNKA deputy director (General Operations Force/Wildlife Crime Bureau/Special Intelligence Investigation) DCP Datuk Suzrin Mohd Rodhi.