PLUS JustGo ANPR toll payment expanded across entire North-South Highway, competes with Touch ‘n Go RFID

In Local News / by Jonathan Lee / 19 August 2026 10:47 pm

PLUS Malaysia has announced that its JustGo automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system for toll payments has been rolled out across the entirety of its namesake North-South Highway. As yet, this does not include the Penang Bridge, although the Second Bridge does support it at the Bandar Cassia toll plaza.

This means it will have completed the central and southern regions, connecting the northern section from Sungai Dua onwards in Penang with the southern terminus of Kempas in Johor. We assume this also includes the Central Link (ELITE) and the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) that connect the northern and southern routes.

The JustGo rollout began in January with a pilot programme involving the Hutan Kampung to Sungai Dua stretch. This spanned 87.7 km and included the Alor Setar (North and South), Pendang, Gurun, Sg Petani (North and South) and Bertam toll plazas.

In June, this was extended to the northernmost toll plaza in Jitra, with the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (Kubang Semang and Lunas toll plazas) also brought into the fold. The following month, PLUS began joining up the southern route, adding the southernmost toll plaza of Kempas as well as the Tanjung Kupang, Lima Kedai and Perling toll plazas on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (Linkedua).

To register for JustGo, you’ll need to download the app, register for an account and link your car’s number plate (obviously) and a bank card for payments. Once done, you can pay for tolls by simply driving through a toll plaza, with a camera scanning your plate number just like at mall carparks.

You can go through any available lane – there’s no special lane, unlike Touch ‘n Go’s RFID system. The only exception is at the aforementioned Bandar Cassia toll plaza, where JustGo is only installed on an RFID lane, indicated by a red dot. PLUS says that the Penang Bridge will be added soon, with an announcement to be made once ready.

What about Touch n Go’s RFID? Will we have two competing systems? Read more here.