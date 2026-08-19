Pro-Net partners with DC Handal, JomCharge, ChargeEV to introduce Proton eMas-branded EV charging stations

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Gerard Lye / 19 August 2026 11:22 am

Proton New Energy Technology (Pro-Net) has announced strategic partnerships with several charge point operators (CPOs) to introduce eMas-branded charging stations nationwide.

Under the partnerships, Pro-Net will work with DC Handal, JomCharge and ChargeEV on branding and marketing initiatives at participating electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities. It will also support the expansion of charging infrastructure to enhance the charging experience for Proton eMas customers.

In its release, the company said the rollout of eMas-branded charging stations is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2026. It added that eMas owners who pay through the Proton eMas app will also be able to enjoy discounted charging rates at participating charging stations. At present, the Proton eMas charging ecosystem includes over 4,700 charging points, the company noted.

“As more Malaysians make the transition to electric mobility, convenient and accessible charging will become an increasingly important part of the ownership experience. Through our collaboration with leading CPOs, we want to make charging more rewarding for eMas owners and give them greater access to charging at key locations. This partnership brings together the strengths of Pro-Net, our charging partners and the eMas digital ecosystem to support our customers as EV adoption continues to grow in Malaysia,” said Zhang Qiang, CEO of Pro-Net.

“The integration of charging access with the Proton eMas app gives us an opportunity to make the charging experience simpler and more rewarding for eMas owners. By working with established CPOs, we can make charging more convenient while giving customers access to existing support capabilities when assistance is needed. Together, these elements help us create a better charging experience for eMas owners,” added Ahmad Munif Halim, Pro-Net’s head of charging.

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