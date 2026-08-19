RM60m direct link bridge between RTS Link Bukit Chagar station and KTM Komuter approved, 12 months to build

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 19 August 2026 12:00 pm

More good news for Johor-Singapore commuters. The upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link‘s Bukit Chagar station will get a direct linkage with the nearby KTM Komuter JB Sentral station. The RM60 million project has been approved by the economy ministry and will be carried out by the transport ministry shortly.

Transport minister Anthony Loke said yesterday that the linkage will see passengers who use the KTM Komuter to RTS Link Bukit Chagar use a pedestrian bridge without having to make a big loop via the current path in JB Sentral.

“This will assist many passengers. We want to encourage RTS Link users to use public transport to head to Bukit Chagar to or depart from there,” he told the media in JB, reported by Bernama. Loke added that the direct link will take around 12 months to complete.

Separately, the government is also planning the Stage Bus Service Transformation (SBST) 2.0, which will include at least 200 new buses that will serve neighbourhoods around Johor Bahru to Bukit Chagar. As for the RTS Link’s fare and opening date, it will be jointly announced by Malaysia and Singapore in the near future.