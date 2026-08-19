ZXMoto now valued at RM3.5 billion after funding

In Bikes, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 August 2026 9:53 am

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer ZXMoto has secured an exclusive investment from HSG Group, formerly known as Sequoia Capital China, lifting the company’s post-investment valuation to CNY6 billion (RM3.5 billion), according to Chinese media reports. The investment amount was not disclosed by either party when the deal was announced. However, The Paper reported that HSG invested CNY150 million (RM88 million) in the Chongqing-based motorcycle maker.

Founded in 2024 by motorcycle entrepreneur Zhang Xue, ZXMoto focuses on high-performance motorcycles, proprietary engine development and racing, establishing an international presence through its participation in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK). The company became the first Chinese manufacturer to win a World Supersport (WorldSSP) race, and has claimed six WorldSSP victories this season as of June 13.

According to Zhang, the partnership gives ZXMoto a long-term investment partner as the company expands its product portfolio and global presence. He said the company will continue improving its engines and motorcycles, using racing as a means of validating its products while incorporating feedback from customers.

Zhang added that Chinese high-performance motorcycles have the potential to win customers globally, although achieving that goal will require patience and long-term investment. The latest funding round comes just over two years after ZXMoto completed its first financing round.

In July 2024, Gaoxin Lingzhi Venture Capital Partnership, a fund under Focus Capital, invested CNY20 million (RM11.8 million) for around a nine percent stake, valuing ZXMoto at approximately CNY100 million. In January 2026, Zhejiang Venture Capital Group, through two of its funds, invested a combined CNY90 million (RM53 million) in a Series A round raising ZXMoto’s valuation to CNY1.1 billion (RM663 million).

At ZXMoto’s 2026 Partner Conference, Zhang revealed the company’s total output value reached CNY750 million (RM441 million) in 2025. R&D expenditure stood at CNY69.6 million (RM41 million), equivalent to around nine percent of sales, while the company recorded a loss of CNY22.8 million (RM13.4 million). In June this year, ZXMoto spent CNY48.5 million (RM28.5 million) acquiring land for a new production facility in Liangjiang New Area, Chongqing.

Last month, the company signed an agreement with state-owned engineering and design company CMCU Engineering to jointly develop an R&D and production base in Liangjiang. The facility is planned to have an annual production capacity of 500,000 motorcycles. ZXMoto previously stated its monthly production volume exceeded 10,000 units in June.

The company’s international expansion is also gaining momentum with its 500RR sportsbike recently receiving European Union Whole Vehicle Type Approval (WVTA) certification. The certification confirms that the 500RR meets EU standards, allowing it to be sold in EU member states, while in Malaysia, ZXMoto is represented by MForce Bike Holdings.