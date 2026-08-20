Caltex Delo 400 SLK heavy-duty diesel engine oil – go longer between changes to reduce maintenance costs

In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / 20 August 2026 10:04 am

You can’t skimp on vehicle maintenance, they say. And they’re right. Timely and good quality vehicle maintenance is necessary to keep your commercial vehicle fleet running smooth and healthy in the long run, and no business owner should be ‘penny wise, pound foolish’ in this aspect. That said, wouldn’t it be nice if your workhorses can go longer between oil changes, stretching your ringgit in the process?

That’s the promise of Caltex Delo 400 SLK SAE 15W-40 with ISOSYN Advanced Technology, a premium quality ‘low-SAPS’ heavy-duty diesel engine oil specifically designed to lubricate a wide range of diesel engines requiring API CK-4, CJ-4, CI-4 PLUS / SM or ACEA E9 performance lubricants operating under the most severe conditions.

Formulated by one of the most established lubricant companies using the latest generation additive technology, Caltex Delo 400 SLK provides outstanding protection for on and off-highway applications. This top-tier product is compatible with low emission diesel engines fitted with Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF), as well as Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) emission control technologies.

Good soot dispersancy is a key benefit of the Caltex Delo 400 SLK. By keeping soot in suspension, it minimises filter plugging, cylinder head sludge, abrasive polishing wear and oil thickening – things that affect engine performance. Coupled with robust wear and corrosion protection of engine components due to an effective antiwear additive system, this protective engine oil improves reliability and reduces downtime, which ultimately saves you money.

Emission control engine features such as DPF reduce the amount of harmful gases and particles released into the air, but they can get clogged up and need maintenance of their own.

Caltex Delo 400 SLK is formulated with latest generation ‘low-SAPS’ (sulfated ash, phosphorus and sulfur) technology, which means that it contains reduced levels of metals, phosphorus and sulfur. This maximizes the life of sensitive catalyst metals and the cleaning intervals of DPFs, reducing overall maintenance costs.

If you own a mixed fleet with different diesel engines or even various marques, Caltex Delo 400 SLK’s compatibility with a wide range of engines allows you to have one oil for many services, and it also reduces the chance of product misapplication.

While it’s designed to meet the standards of modern low emission diesel engines, Caltex Delo 400 SLK is suitable for mixed fleets of both old and new equipment from European, North American and Japanese OEMs. It’s also backward compatible with previous API oil service categories and engine models, reducing your inventory costs.

The claims were put into real-world testing by Eng Thai Group Sdn Bhd, a leading cross-border logistics company with a big fleet of trucks. The Padang Besar-based company had its demands – the company required an engine oil that could offer a 33% longer oil drain interval, and it needed to be cost-effective and withstand significant operational stress.

After switching to Caltex Delo 400 SLK, Eng Thai Group successfully extended oil drain intervals across its cargo fleet (Hohan ZZ4185N by Sinotruck) from 30,000 km to 40,000 km – that’s a significant 33% longer distance between oil changes, while maintaining consistent engine performance.

But going further should never be at the expense of engine damage, and throughout the trial, oil condition remained stable. Support from Caltex Advisory and LubeWatch Oil Monitoring Services confirmed strong base number retention and effective wear metal control, ensuring reliable engine protection over the extended service interval. Going further between oil changes without compromise in protection – that’s a win-win that reduces overall costs in a real-world fleet.

“Cross border logistics demands absolute reliability. With Delo 400 SLK SAE 15W-40, our fleet now runs 33% longer between services while maintaining excellent engine protection. This improvement strengthens Eng Thai Group’s commitment to consistentm on time delivery across Malaysia and Thailand, supporting our vision to become one of ASEAN’s most dependable logistics partners,” said Tyson Lim Kok, sales director of Eng Thai Group.

Extend your commercial vehicle fleet’s service interval with no compromise in performance and reliability with Caltex Delo 400 SLK SAE 15W-40, the heavy-duty diesel engine oil that delivers both on the road and on the balance sheet – find out more here.