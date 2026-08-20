Enjoy the Ultimate Care Service Package by Sime Performance Motors Damansara and Puchong, til Sept 6

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 20 August 2026 11:17 am

Get the best for your BMW or MINI at Sime Performance Motors at the Damansara and Puchong locations from now until September 6, with a range of vehicle maintenance services to keep your BMW or MINI in optimal condition for your journeys ahead.

Book your vehicle in with Sime Performance Motors for a service appointment, and you’ll enjoy free-of-charge wheel alignment and balancing on the same day, and this is applicable to vehicles which are under warranty, as well as those out of warranty.

This also comes with a standard oil change service at RM550, which consists of premium engine oil, oil filter, fuel additive and best of all, service labour is included. Selected BMW models will also be eligible for the aftersales offer of up to up to 20% off parts, and up to 30% off labour charges.

New tyres required for your ride? At Sime Performance Motors, this promotion also brings the offer of RM100 off every new replacement tyre. Not to worry if your BMW or MINI vehicle was purchased outside the official Malaysian BMW or MINI network, as reconditioned cars are covered by this promotion, too.

Whether it is a routine, scheduled service or a warranty repair task, the promotion is applicable to service appointments at Sime Performance Motors during the promotional period. Head in to Sime Performance Motors at either the Damansara or Puchong locations to find out more about eligible BMW and MINI models for this promotion.

Check out Sime Performance Motors on Facebook and Instagram, and find out more, here.