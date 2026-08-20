Exceptional deals on BMW Premium Selection models at Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam, August 21-23, fr. RM58k

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 20 August 2026 2:33 pm

If you’re shopping for a pre-owned BMW, here’s some great news. Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam is offering a number of fully certified pre-owned BMW vehicle models at incredibly attractive prices this August 21-23, from 9am to 6pm daily.

A wide selection of BMW Premium Selection (BPS) units are up for grabs, with a number of them priced under RM100k. Besides the attractive prices, you’ll also find event-exclusive deals, with the first 31 bookings enjoying up to RM3,888 in rebates*. Refreshments await as you browse through the selection, with rojak and cendol on the menu.

Quality is assured via the BPS, which is the official certified pre-owned vehicle program by BMW Malaysia. It offers verified second-hand luxury cars that pass strict quality controls, complete with certified service records, attractive financing, and comprehensive warranty coverage. All the cars available at the event come with a one-year extended warranty (with 24/7 nationwide towing) and one free service.

Here’s what you can expect to find at the event. A wide range of BPS units priced below RM100k are available, with prices starting from as low as RM58k for a 2018 BMW 330e M Sport and a 2016 BMW 318i. There’s also a 2015 BMW 320i Sport, which goes for RM69k.

If you fancy a 1 Series, there’s a 2018 BMW 118i M Sport, going for just RM63k. Had your eyes on a BMW 428i Gran Coupe when it was new? Here’s the chance to get one at a steal, with a 2014 example going for just RM69k. Want an SAV? Grab a 2017 BMW X5 xDrive 40e M Sport for just RM65k, or alternatively, there’s a 2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i, priced at RM95k

A number of BPS models over the RM100k mark will also be available, among them a 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i, which goes for RM118k, and a 2019 BMW 740LE xDrive Pure Excellence, priced at RM180k. Fans of the BMW Z4 will want to check out the 2020 example available at the event, and that goes for RM198k. In the mix is also a 2021 MINI Clubman S, which is priced at RM158k.

The prices sound very attractive, but checking out the cars in the metal is surely the way to find out how great a deal they are. For that, you’ll have to head on to Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam this August 21-23. Be quick, or that deal may slip away from you!

Find out more about the event via Wheelcorp Premium’s website, or visit its Facebook or Instagram pages. Alternatively, you can drop a WhatsApp for more details.

*Terms and conditions apply.