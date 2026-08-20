Get a brand new Chery starting from only RM80,800 this Merdeka and Malaysia Day with Chery Bersama Malaysia!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 20 August 2026 11:48 am

As Malaysia approaches its 69th year of independence, celebrate by embarking on journeys in a brand new Chery this Merdeka and Malaysia Day. With the Chery Bersama Malaysia campaign, you can expect fantastic deals on the brand’s lineup of petrol and hybrid models, plus some irresistible freebies.

On offer during this limited-time promotion are powerful and efficient Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) vehicles such as the Chery Tiggo Cross HEV from only RM91,800. If you’re looking for something that will let you drive silently with extended electric running, the seven-seater Chery Tiggo 8 PHEV can be yours for just RM138,800.

Want to switch to a hybrid but worried about its long-term reliability? Don’t worry – every Chery hybrid and plug-in hybrid model comes with an extended ten-year/200,000 km battery warranty for complete peace of mind.

Looking for a petrol vehicle instead? Chery’s latest turbocharged lineup is available at attractive prices. These include the Chery Tiggo Cross Turbo at only RM80,800, the Chery O5 at only RM99,800, the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro at only RM108,800, the Chery Tiggo 8 at only RM115,800 and the brand new Chery Tiggo 9 flagship at only RM166,800.

Check out the range of Chery models at MyTown Shopping Centre in Kuala Lumpur this Malaysia Day from September 16 to 20. There, you can view the latest vehicles, enjoy exclusive promotions and secure the best deals available during this promo.

Existing Chery owners can join in on the fun, with a complimentary 28-point vehicle inspection at all authorised Chery service centres nationwide. Those who spend RM1,000 and above in a single service invoice will also receive a complimentary Chery dash cam worth RM499*!

What are you waiting for? Head on over to your nearest authorised Chery showroom or service centre and take advantage of these available offers! For more information, visit the official Chery Malaysia website.

Selected units only. Terms and conditions apply

*While stocks last