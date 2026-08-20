Hong Leong Industries reports 22.6% profit increase for Q4 2026, RM143 million profit on RM915 million turnover

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 August 2026 11:30 am

A 22.6% year-on-year increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of its financial year 2026 for Hong Leong Industries (HLI), supported by stronger motorcycle demand and a more favourable sales mix. Net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 rose to RM143.59 million, compared with RM117.16 million in the same quarter a year earlier, according to the group’s filing with Bursa Malaysia.

Revenue also increased 8.8% year-on-year to RM915.58 million from RM841.90 million. HLI, which manufactures motorcycles and spare parts for Japanese maker Yamaha, said the Malaysian motorcycle market remains resilient, supported by demand for affordable, fuel-efficient and practical transportation.

However, the group warned that competition is expected to intensify as an increasing number of motorcycle brands from China enter the Malaysian market. For FY2026, HLI’s net profit rose 18.1% to RM574.11 million from RM486.03 million in FY2025, while revenue grew 3.3% to RM3.69 billion from RM3.57 billion.

The group did not recommend a final dividend for FY2026. Its total dividend payout for the financial year stands at 100 sen per share, up from 80 sen per share in FY2025, with the share price at RM17.96 on Wednesday, giving the group a market capitalisation of approximately RM5.7 billion. Looking ahead, HLI said the operating environment remains challenging due to geopolitical uncertainties, which could affect supply chain stability and input costs.

Despite this, the group expects motorcycle demand to remain resilient, with affordability, fuel efficiency and practicality continuing to make motorcycles a popular choice for daily commuting. HLI said it will continue strengthening its product portfolio, optimising its model mix and maintaining cost discipline and prudent inventory management while keeping a close watch on market developments.