Hyundai Juru GBM opens – brand continues network expansion with new 4S centre by Goh Brothers Motor

In Hyundai, Local News / by Anthony Lim / 20 August 2026 3:24 pm

Hyundai Motor Malaysia (HMY) has announced the opening of a new 4S centre in Juru, Penang. The new outlet continues HMY’s nationwide network expansion strategy as it works towards its goal of establishing 25 outlets nationwide by the end of 2026.

Operated by dealer principal Goh Brothers Motor, Hyundai Juru GBM is located at 1874, Lorong IKS Bukit Tengah, Taman IKS Bukit Tengah, 14000 Bukit Mertajam, Pulau Pinang. Operating hours are from 9am to 5.30pm daily.

The full-fledged 4S dealership offers sales, service, spare parts and body & paint services. With a built-up area of 1,432 sq metres, the outlet will showcase Hyundai’s full core line-up of products, namely the Santa Fe, Tucson and Staria.

It will also provide customers in the northern region direct access to products under the Hyundai N high-performance sub-brand, with Goh Brothers Motor being an exclusive Hyundai N dealer. Meanwhile, the service area has eight bays, allowing servicing and maintenance to be done promptly.

“Penang is one of Malaysia’s most important economic and innovation hubs, making it a strategic hub for Hyundai. Goh Brothers Motor has deep roots in the northern region and a proven track record of delivering quality customer experiences. Their strong market understanding and expertise make them an important partner in our network expansion journey,” said Hyundai Motor Malaysia MD Jahabarnisa Haja Mohideen.

To celebrate the outlet’s opening, Hyundai Goh Brothers is introducing its GBM grand iopening total care campaign, which runs until August 31. Campaign benefits include a complimentary 26-point vehicle health check, u to 10% off genuine Hyundai parts and up to 20% off labour charges for service invoices above RM500.