iCaur V27 previewed in Thailand – REEV, up to 455 PS, 150 km NEDC EV, 1,000 km total; in Malaysia this year?

In Cars, iCaur, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 20 August 2026 11:55 am

Image from Autolifethailand

Previewed in Indonesia earlier this month, the iCaur V27 has now made its way to Thailand, where it was shown to the media ahead of its launch in September. Autolifethailand reports that the rugged range-extended electric SUV will be offered in Standard 2WD, Top 2WD and Top 4WD variants. Interestingly, this will be the first iCaur model in Thailand to be fitted with that brand’s badges; there, the 03 is sold as the Jaecoo 6, while the V23 is a Chery.

The specs are familiar by now, with the single-motor rear-wheel-drive version making 252 PS (185 kW) and 300 Nm of torque and the dual-motor all-wheel-drive car producing a sum total of 455 PS (335 kW) and 505 Nm. Helping to juice the motor(s) is a 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder turbo petrol engine making 156 PS (115 kW) and 220 Nm.

Unlike in China, where there is just a single CATL LFP battery option, here the capacity is different depending on the number of drive motors. The 2WD uses a 20.4 kWh pack for a pure electric range of 95 km, while the 4WD uses the same 34.3 kWh unit as the Middle Kingdom and can travel up to 150 km on electricity alone. These figures are on the outdated NEDC cycle; expect closer to 80 km and 130 km respectively on the WLTP cycle.

Image from Autolifethailand

Interestingly, while the AWD model has more EV range, it’s actually the 2WD that can travel further when petrol power is added to the equation. With a 60 litre fuel tank, it has a combined range of up to 1,100 km (again, NEDC), while the AWD returns slightly less at 1,000 km. The V27 supports up to 100 kW of DC fast charging – topping the battery up from 10 to 80% in 17 minutes – as well as 6.6 kW of AC charging.

Despite the 4×4 styling, the V27 uses a unibody construction and rides on independent MacPherson strut front and multilink rear suspension. The 4WD version gets nine drive modes (selectable on the centre console knob and includes five off-road modes), 224 mm of ground clearance and even a “tank turn” function.

Car-like construction aside, the V27 looks every bit like the off-roaders it’s inspired by, with its tall and upright body and squared-off wheel arch flares. The square headlights with round LED internals and separate side markers are pure Toyota Land Cruiser 70, while the front fender appliqués mimic a Defender’s vents; there are also actual (if rather small) rear quarter windows for a modicum of over-the-shoulder visibility versus the V23.

Image from Autolifethailand

The 4WD model you see here comes with the same external spare tyre as the Chinese version, mounted on the sideways-opening tailgate. Other models will likely get a storage “backpack”, reducing overall length by ten millimetres to a still considerable 5,045 mm. Also visible here are the snazzier 21-inch two-tone aero wheels.

Inside, you get a bluff dashboard and an abundant usage of chunky horizontal and vertical elements for a more rugged appearance. Unlike the V23, there is a slimline 8.8-inch digital instrument display, complementing the 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 processor.

Just like the V23, there are toggle switches on the roof (including auxiliary switches for wiring up accessories); on the V27, these extend to the air-con controls, sitting below the centre air vents and above the dual smartphone holders (one of which is a Qi wireless charger). A large drive mode selector is nestled next to the cupholders, while the corner air vents hide an air fragrancing system.

Despite measuring over five metres long, the V27 is a strict five-seater, with those at the back getting air-con vents (unlike the V23) and BMW-style mounting points on the backs of the front seats for attachments such as an tablet holder.

Thanks to the 69.9% of its footprint being used for cabin space, iCaur claims a generous 950 mm of knee room, 50 storage spaces dotted throughout the interior and a 715 litre boot – the latter is extendable to 1,818 litres with the rear seats folded.

Only the equipment of the AWD model have been confirmed thus far and includes the dual roof portholes that span the entire length of the roof, which was missing on the right-hand-drive show car in Beijing earlier this year.

There’s also dual-zone auto air-con, six-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation and driver’s side memory, cooled front armrest storage, a 6 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, a 15-speaker Pioneer sound system and a 360-degree camera system with transparency. Seven airbags (including a centre airbag) and the usual complement of Level 2 semi-autonomous driving assists are fitted as well.

With the V27 slowly making its way through Southeast Asia, it’s likely that the car will be launched in Malaysia this year, having already been spotted on local roads. Its debut could coincide with the start of CKD local assembly at Chery’s new 1,280-acre plant in Lembah Beringin; expected to be operational this year, the factory has received RM3.6 billion in investments over the past two years.