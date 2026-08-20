Immigration dept lorry driver pleads not guilty to causing death of three family members in Jln Sultan Ismail crash

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 20 August 2026 2:28 pm

An immigration department (JIM) lorry driver has claimed trial at the magistrates’ court to five charges, including three counts of causing death by reckless or dangerous driving under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. This comes following a fatal accident on Wednesday (August 19, 2026) where one of the department’s lorries driven by the accused, 43-year-old Mohd Akbar Zainol, allegedly ran a red light and struck a Proton Saga along Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpur.

During the incident, the Saga was driven by 53-year-old Shaik Mohd Firdaus Shaik Yahya travelling straight through the intersection after the traffic light turned green. The crash resulted in the death of the driver as well as his two daughters aged 25 and 12 travelling with him, while the man’s wife also in the car suffered head, hand and leg injuries, NST reports. The collision also caused the lorry to skid and hit four pedestrians as well as an Inokom Matrix.

Soon after the incident, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim ordered the department to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into the fatal crash. “I have ordered the immigration department to carry out an immediate and comprehensive investigation. If negligence or any breach of the law is found, appropriate action must be taken without compromise,” he wrote in a Facebook post that also conveyed his condolences to the family of victims.

The three charges under Section 41(1) carry a jail term of between five and 10 years and a fine of between RM20,000 and RM50,000 upon conviction. In addition to these, the lorry driver is also charged under Section 43(1) for driving without due care and attention, resulting in injuries to a pedestrian.

This carries a fine of between RM5,000 and RM10,000, or imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both. Meanwhile, the fifth charge, under Section 79(2), alleged that he failed to obey a red traffic light at the Jalan Sultan Ismail intersection, which carries a fine of between RM300 and RM2,000. As per a report by NST, Akbar pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him, with the court setting a bail of RM60,000 for all charges.