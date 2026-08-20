KL-Karak Highway widening to be completed one year ahead of schedule, no toll increase in 2-3 years – Nanta

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 20 August 2026 6:14 pm

The KL-Karak Highway widening project is expected to be completed in 2029, or one year ahead of schedule, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has said, reported New Straits Times.

Originally scheduled for completion in 2030 under its four-year construction contract, AFA Prime assured that the highway widening works could be completed by 2029, the works minister said.

The project is fully funded by AFA Prime, and involves the widening of a 45.3 km stretch of the KL-Karak highway between Gombak and Bentong, along with the construction of a 999 metre-long third tunnel at Genting Sempah, according to the report.

Traffic on the KL-Karak Highway has increased significantly, from around 41,000 vehicles daily in 1997 to more than 135,000 vehicles daily in the present day, the Malaysian Highay Authority (LLM) stated.

“That is very encouraging because it means the project will be completed ahead of time. This is not simply about building a bigger tunnel. It is about closing the gap between east and west, between potential and opportunity, and between what exists and what the people on the East Coast deserve,” Nanta said.

The highway would be widened from three to four lanes between Gombak and Genting Sempah, while the stretch between Genting Sempah and Bentong would be widened from two to three lanes.

The new tunnel will be constructed using the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM), which is more suited to the physical conditions of the site, Nanta said.

In terms of toll fare, Nanta said there would be no immediate increase following the completion of the project. “It’s not immediate. There will be an increase later, but we do not know when yet. The terms are provided for in the contract, but there will be no increase in the next two or three years,” the works minister said.