Main roads totalling 59 km in Kuala Lumpur to be resurfaced; first phase involves five routes, RM62 million

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 20 August 2026 11:19 am

A total of 59 km of main roads and protocol roads in Kuala Lumpur covering around 1.3 million sq m will be resurfaced in stages under the Eight-Road Resurfacing Programme, Bernama has reported.

The road resurfacing initiative will be carried out over two phases and is aimed at extending the lifespan of road surfaces by up to 50%. The first phase which involves five routes began this month, at a total cost of RM61.64 million and will be implemented over a period of 24 weeks, according to the report.

The first phase of road resurfacing in Kuala Lumpur involves five main routes, and these are:

Sultan Iskandar Highway– Jalan Damansara–Jalan Istana

Syed Putra roundabout–Mid Valley Megamall (inbound and outbound)

Jalan Sultan Ismail (Jalan Kuching slip road–Jalan Imbi)

Jalan Ampang (Intermark slip road–Jalan Raja Chulan)

Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Highway Phase 1 entrance slip road facing old airport

SPE Highway entrance slip road to the arch (Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Highway Phase 2)

“For this expenditure, the lifespan (of the roads) is expected to increase by up to 50% compared with standard patching, thereby reducing maintenance costs by up to 40%. This time the expenditure is substantial, but we want to ensure it is worthwhile,” said minister in the prime minister’s department for federal territories Hannah Yeoh.

Road resurfacing works are being carried out between 10pm to 5am in order to disrupt peak hour traffic, Yeoh said. “Therefore, road users are asked to be patient as these main roads cannot be fully closed. This is the best balance we can achieve,” she said.

The road resurfacing works use the mill-and-pave method which offers greater durability compared to conventional patching methods, said Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Fadlun Mak Ujud.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the road resurfacing works involves routes spanning 15 km, at a cost of RM43 million, said the Kuala Lumpur mayor. This is scheduled to begin next September, and will involve three routes over 24 weeks. These are: