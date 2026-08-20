Mercedes used by Bangladeshi man in Langkawi seized

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / by Jonathan James Tan / 20 August 2026 9:46 am

The Kedah road transport department (JPJ) has seized a Mercedes-Benz that a 38-year old Bangladeshi vegetable farmer has been using in Langkawi since May 27, 2025, Bernama reports.

“The man was detained while transporting vegetables to be sold to a third party at a wet market in Padang Matsirat. During questioning, he claimed the vehicle belonged to him but did not disclose the actual price he paid for it.

“Checks revealed that he did not have a valid driving licence, while the motor vehicle licence (road tax) had expired and the vehicle had no insurance coverage, which lapsed on July 26,” state JPJ director Stien Van Lutam said in a statement.

“Kedah JPJ reminds the public that owning a luxury vehicle does not mean one is immune to the law. Every driver and vehicle on the road must comply with the stipulated regulations,” he added.