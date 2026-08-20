RM20 million motorsports circuit for Chuping, Perlis

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Motorsports / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 August 2026 1:43 pm

Perlis is set to get its own motorsports circuit, with construction of the RM20 million facility scheduled to begin next month. Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah said the 1.3 km circuit will be built at the Chuping Valley Industrial Area (CVIA), with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for September 15.

The project is being developed through a partnership between the Perlis state government and ESR Motors. According to Abu Bakar, the 1,3 km long circuit is expected to give a boost to motorsports in the state while generating wider economic benefits for local businesses.

“With this circuit, we can not only raise the profile of motorsports, but also boost the local economy and the state of Perlis as a whole,” he said following a site visit to the planned facility. The new circuit is also expected to strengthen Perlis’ position as a border tourism destination, particularly by attracting visitors from neighbouring Thailand.

Abu Bakar said Thai motorsports enthusiasts travelling to the circuit would likely spend time and money in Perlis, benefiting local traders and businesses. “Visitors from Thailand, especially motorsports enthusiasts who come to the circuit, will certainly stop and spend in Perlis. This will help strengthen the local economic chain and provide spillover benefits for local traders,” he said.

The RM20 million project will add another motorsports facility to Malaysia’s northern region and could provide a venue for motorcycle and other motorsports activities once completed, as reported by Harian Metro.