Xpeng X9 recalled in Malaysia for air suspension issue – owners to get eight-year warranty on replacement system

Bermaz Xpeng has announced a recall campaign for the Xpeng X9 for a potential issue involving the electric MPV’s front air springs. According to the company, this follows a similar recall made in China for certain X9 vehicles produced before August 11, 2025.

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A Reuters report from July this year provides more information on the Xpeng recall, which involves 33,473 X9 vehicles made between August 8, 2023 and August 11, 2025. Affected units are said to have front air springs with reduced airtightness that could cause a gradual air leak with extended use in hot ⁠and humid conditions. This can trigger malfunction alerts or, in extreme cases, affect vehicle handling, Xpeng said in a statement.

In Malaysia, vehicles confirmed to be affected will have their front air suspension assembly completely replaced. This will be done at no charge to owners, and the replaced front air suspension system will have its warranty coverage extended to eight years or 160,000 km (whichever comes first), commencing from the vehicle’s registration date – this is transferable to the next owner.

Bermaz Xpeng said in its release that is coordinating closely with regional partners and relevant authorities to ensure that parts supply, technical procedures and service capacity are ready for the recall. The company also notes that vehicles from other production batches are not affected – meaning the facelifted model isn’t involved – but it did not state just how many older X9 vehicles are involved in the recall.

Customers may contact the Xpeng Malaysia customer service hotline at +603 7627 3883 for enquiries, and those with affected units may schedule an appointment with an authorised service centre through the Xpeng mobile app.

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