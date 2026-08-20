Zeekr owners get free JomCharge Platinum membership – 25% savings at over 1,000 chargers till Dec 31, 2026

by Danny Tan / 20 August 2026 4:19 pm

Zeekr Malaysia has announced a collaboration between its fast charging network, Zeekr Power, and charge point operator, JomCharge. The partnership gives Zeekr owners complimentary JomCharge Platinum membership till December 31, 2026.

This means that the local Zeekr community, which has over 5,000 owners now, can benefit from 25% off charging at more than 1,000 JomCharge-owned charging points nationwide, as part of the JomCharge Platinum membership. This follows charging benefits with another CPO, DC Handal.

“As our community of more than 5,000 owners continues to grow, we want to keep finding meaningful ways to enhance the ownership experience for everyone who drives a Zeekr, whether through strategic partnerships, aftersales support or other privileges that add value to their daily lives,” said Eddy Lu, GM of Zeekr Malaysia.

This is all part of our ongoing commitment to make Zeekr ownership seamless and convenient, and we look forward to introducing more initiatives that support our owners as we continue to grow together,” he added.

To activate the complimentary JomCharge Platinum membership, owners can complete the registration form and ensure the email address submitted matches the email one uses in his/her JomCharge account. The CPO will verify the owner’s Zeekr ownership and activate the complimentary Platinum membership upon successful verification.

AD: Drive the ZEEKR EV of your dreams. Submit your details and Zeekr Carro (Bangsar, Mutiara Damansara, Penang outlets) will get in touch with you.