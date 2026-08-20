Zeekr owners in Malaysia get free JomCharge Platinum membership until Dec 31; 25% discount on charging

In Local News, Zeekr / by Mick Chan / 20 August 2026 2:37 pm

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Malaysia (Zeekr Malaysia) has announced its collaboration with charge point operator JomCharge, which grants Zeekr vehicle owners complimentary JomCharge Platinum membership until December 31 this year.

This provides JomCharge Platinum members a 25% discount on charging at over 1,000 JomCharge-owned charging points nationwide, Zeekr Malaysia said in a statement.

To activate the complimentary JomCharge Platinum membership, Zeekr vehicle owners will need to complete the registration form here; vehicle owners will need to ensure that the e-mail address in the form submission matches that of their JomCharge account.

Then, JomCharge will verify the Zeekr owner’s membership, and activate the complimentary Platinum membership upon successful verification.

“As our community of more than 5,000 owners continues to grow, we want to keep finding meaningful ways to enhance the ownership experience for everyone who drives a Zeekr, whether through strategic partnerships, aftersales support or other privileges that add value to their daily lives,” said Zeekr Intelligent Technology Malaysia GM Eddy Lu in a statement.

This announcement of Zeekr Malaysia’s collaboration with JomCharge follows the carmaker’s partnership with DC Handal, which enables Zeekr owners to charge at any DC Handal charging point at a rate of RM1.20 per kWh, compared to the rate for just selected outletss prior to that.

Earlier this month, JomCharge announced JomChargeX, which is its branding for ultra-fast DC chargers with outputs above 200 kW.

As of this month, JomChargeX has two locations; at the Sepang International Circuit within the SIC Motorsport Park compound where three chargers dispense 360 kW across six nozzles, and Xpark Sunway Serene, supplying 480 kW across two nozzles.

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