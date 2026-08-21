2026 BMW iX3 L in China – new 30L with LFP battery joins 40L and 50L; up to 919 km CLTC, from RM162k

In BMW, Cars, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 21 August 2026 3:08 pm

We’ve waited pretty patiently for this, but the new Neue Klasse BMW iX3 L has finally been launched in China at the ongoing Chengdu Motor Show. The long-wheelbase electric SUV’s belated arrival in the Middle Kingdom also sees the debut of a new specially-developed 30L variant to join the 40L and 50L models.

The solely rear-wheel-drive base model produces 265 PS (195 kW) and 500 Nm of torque, meaning that even it can sprint from zero to 100 km/h in just 6.8 seconds. The big change here is the fitment of a 77 kWh LFP battery in place of the less popular NMC packs of the other models, delivering 630 km of range on China’s admittedly lenient CLTC cycle. Expect over 500 km on the WLTP cycle, which is still pretty good going.

Moving up the ladder, the 40L xDrive is also slightly different from the global iX3 40 in that it offers dual-motor all-wheel drive. It makes 374 PS (275 kW) and 565 Nm, which is 49 PS (36 kW) and 65 Nm more than the 40, getting it to 100 km/h three tenths of a second quicker at 5.6 seconds. The also AWD 50L xDrive, meanwhile, churns out the full 469 PS (345 kW) and 645 Nm, enabling it to complete the century sprint in as little as 4.9 seconds.

With their bigger batteries come more range. The 40L’s 86.9 kWh unit offers 702 km of CLTC range, while the 50L with its 113.4 kWh pack is claimed to travel up to 919 km on a single charge. As a comparison, the regular iX3 40 and 50 have quoted WLTP range figures of 636 km and 805 km respectively; expect a bit less with the longer (and thus, heavier) models.

The iX3 L continues to come as standard with an 800-volt electrical architecture, with DC charging times from 10 to 80% are quoted at 22 minutes for the 30L and 21 minutes for the 40L and 50L, despite the former having a smaller battery. That suggests that the entry-level model charges quite a bit slower than the 40L’s 300 kW or the 50L’s 400 kW.

One big downside is AC charging. Both the 30L and 40L support a measly 7 kW and take 10.75 and 13 hours respectively to be fully charged. Even the 50L is capped at 11 kW and needs 11.25 hours for a recharge. That’s a world away from our recently-launched iX3 50, which comes with the optional 22 kW OBC and breezes through a full charge in 5.5 hours.

Measuring 4,885 mm long, 1,895 mm wide and 1,634 mm tall, the iX3 L is 103 mm longer than the standard iX3, with even more than that (108 mm) going into the 3,005 mm wheelbase. Beyond the longer rear doors, it also gains a concentric L pattern on the rear quarter light windows, as well as a new 22-inch wheel option and regular pull-up door handles instead of pop-out ones to conform to the country’s incoming ban on hidden handles.

Inside, the iX3 L looks a lot like the regular iX3, incorporating the latest Panoramic iDrive display concept. This includes a 17.9-inch parallelogram infotainment display and a 43.3-inch Panoramic Vision customisable projection display that spans from pillar to pillar. The 40L and 50L also get a 3D head-up display as standard.

Here, the LWB model is set apart through thicker seats with longer bases and a built-in front passenger leg rest (50L only), as well as rear seats that can recline up to 121 degrees. Ventilated front seats come as standard and are unique to the Chinese-market car (global markets don’t get them), joining heated front and rear seats and a massaging driver’s seat. The Veganza faux leather colour options are also unique and include Crystal Blue and a full Castanea scheme that envelops even the steering wheel.

Other standard features in China include the M Sport pack, a 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, three-zone auto air con and a panoramic glass roof. Also included is highly-autonomous city and highway driving functionality developed in conjunction with Momenta, with a three-year (city) and eight-year (highway) subscription thrown in with the asking price.

Speaking of the price, the iX3 L retails at 269,900 yuan (RM162,300) for the 30L, 299,900 yuan (RM180,400) for the 40L and 339,900 yuan (RM204,400) for the 50L. In China, BMW is rolling out unified national pricing with few options and no haggling.

With the iX3 L finally launched in China, the next phase will surely be to tool the Shenyang plant for right-hand-drive production for exports to certain markets. Those include Malaysia, where the car has already been pencilled in, enabling BMW to take advantage of preferential tax rates on Chinese-built EVs. This should replace the Hungarian-built current model, with the first 50 units of the latter already sold out.

Thanks to lower taxes and a (slightly) lower specification, could we see the Chinese CBU iX3 L dip under the RM300,000 mark?