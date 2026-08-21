2026 ZXMoto 500RR launched in Thailand, RM24,692

Getting its Thailand launch is the 2026 ZXMoto 500RR, priced at 199,900 baht (RM24,696). This price is approximately 100,000 lower than 400 cc multi-cylinder motorcycles sold in the Thailand market.

Power for the ZXMoto 500RR comes from a 470 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve inline-four with a 12.9:1 compression ratio, fed by Bosch EFI. By the numbers the 500RR produces 84 hp at 13,500 rpm and 46 Nm of torque at 11,500 rpm.

2026 ZXMoto 500RR launched in Thailand, RM24,692

A ram-air intake system is used to boost performance at higher speeds while power is transmitted through a six-speed gearbox with a wet multi-plate slipper clutch, and chain final drive. ZXMoto claims the 500RR can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed exceeding 235 km/h.

A six-axis IMU drives the 500RR’s cornering ABS and traction control, while riders can select from four riding modes – Sport, Street, Beginner and Custom – with riding information displayed on a TFT-LCD screen. Front suspension is done with 41 mm diameter upside-down front forks with preload and rebound adjustment and an adjustable monoshock in the rear, while a steering damper is standard equipment.

2026 ZXMoto 500RR launched in Thailand, RM24,692

A single-sided swingarm is fitted, giving the 500RR a premium appearance than is typically seen in the 400-500 cc sports bike segment. Braking for the 500RR uses twin hydraulic 300 mm diameter brake discs in front with four-piston Taisko callipers and a single disc in the back, along with two-channel ABS.

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