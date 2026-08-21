2026 ZXMoto 500RR launched in Thailand, RM24,692

In Bikes, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 August 2026 12:50 pm

Getting its Thailand launch is the 2026 ZXMoto 500RR, priced at 199,900 baht (RM24,696). This price is approximately 100,000 lower than 400 cc multi-cylinder motorcycles sold in the Thailand market.

Power for the ZXMoto 500RR comes from a 470 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve inline-four with a 12.9:1 compression ratio, fed by Bosch EFI. By the numbers the 500RR produces 84 hp at 13,500 rpm and 46 Nm of torque at 11,500 rpm.

A ram-air intake system is used to boost performance at higher speeds while power is transmitted through a six-speed gearbox with a wet multi-plate slipper clutch, and chain final drive. ZXMoto claims the 500RR can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed exceeding 235 km/h.

A six-axis IMU drives the 500RR’s cornering ABS and traction control, while riders can select from four riding modes – Sport, Street, Beginner and Custom – with riding information displayed on a TFT-LCD screen. Front suspension is done with 41 mm diameter upside-down front forks with preload and rebound adjustment and an adjustable monoshock in the rear, while a steering damper is standard equipment.

A single-sided swingarm is fitted, giving the 500RR a premium appearance than is typically seen in the 400-500 cc sports bike segment. Braking for the 500RR uses twin hydraulic 300 mm diameter brake discs in front with four-piston Taisko callipers and a single disc in the back, along with two-channel ABS.