Government vehicles using beacons and sirens must prioritise safety of other road users – JSPT

In Cars, Local News, Safety / by Jonathan James Tan / 21 August 2026 10:32 am

Government vehicles using beacons and sirens must prioritise other road users’ safety, Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohammed Hasbullah Ali has said, according to a Bernama report.

At the same time, road users must also be vigilant and extend full cooperation by giving way if there are enforcement vehicles or vehicles moving in an emergency state while carrying out official duties, he said.

“When at traffic lights, drivers of government vehicles equipped with such devices must ensure that other road users are in a safe condition first before proceeding with their journey,” he told a press conference yesterday.

Only vehicles belonging to ministries or agencies performing investigative and enforcement functions are permitted to use these devices, subject to the Sixth Schedule (Rule 24B) of the Motor Vehicles (Construction and Use) Rules 1959, he said.

Additionally, any road user approaching, obstructing the duties of, or tailgating an escorting enforcement team vehicle operating in emergency mode is committing an offence under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their public functions.