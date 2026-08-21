Hong Leong expects Proton, Perodua to sustain sales momentum in 2H26, non-nationals to remain pressured

In Cars, Local News, Malaysian Makes, Perodua, Proton / by Jonathan James Tan / 21 August 2026 2:05 pm

Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) has said in a recent research note that it expects an 800,000-unit total industry volume (TIV) this year, Proton and Perodua to maintain their sales momentum in 2026’s second half (2H26), and non-national carmakers to remain under pressure amidst tough competition in pricing and enhanced products, Bernama reports.

“We expect Perodua to sustain its sales volume in 2026, supported by its strong market position in the entry-level and affordable segments. Proton is also seeing strong sales growth, driven by robust demand for its newly-launched Saga replacement model and affordable electric vehicle/plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models,” it said.

What about EVs? 6,900 units were sold in July, making up 9.4% of the TIV. This was largely driven by Proton (2,928) and BYD (1,226).

According to the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA), 73,615 cars were sold in July (+8% over June and +5% over July 2025), bringing the year-to-date tally to 458,968 units (+3% year-on-year).

There’s a discrepancy here of about 30,000 units with road transport department (JPJ) data, which is almost always higher because of the inclusion of recon/grey-market vehicles.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Investment Bank expects sales next month to remain strong in anticipation of a Perodua boost as the Axia is now as much as RM4,700 cheaper. Kenanga also forecasts an 800,000-unit 2026 TIV, as does the MAA.

AD: Drive the Proton model of your dreams. Submit your details and Proton PJ will get in touch with you.