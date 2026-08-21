In Local News / by Danny Tan / 21 August 2026 3:28 pm

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It will be a busy morning in KL this Sunday, August 23, as two running events will be happening in the city centre. They are the Merdeka Half Marathon 2026 and the LLG Fun Run 6.0.

Organised by the youth and sports ministry, Merdeka Half Marathon is the bigger of the two runs. There will be the namesake 21 KM category, 10 KM category, 5 KM fun run and 3 KM family run. Flag off is at Dataran Merdeka, and the times are 4.30 am, 6.15 am and 7.15 am (for both fun run categories) respectively.

The HM route will take runners past Jalan Raja, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan TAR, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Perak, Jalan P Ramlee, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Langgak Tunku, Dalaman Tunku, Persiaran Tunku, Jalan Bukit Tunku, Jalan Sultan Salahuddin, Jalan Dato Onn and Bulatan Dato Onn.

Check out the route maps below. Race kit collection for the Merdeka Half Marathon is at Decathlon PJ, today and tomorrow, 10am to 7pm.

Meanwhile, the LLG Fun Run 6.0 event will flag off at Padang Merbok at 7am. This one doesn’t cut across the other side of Route 1 and makes a small loop around the Bank Negara and Taman Tugu area – both events will be kept apart.

As such, there will be road closures across the city centre, so it would be wise to choose a non-KL breakfast spot this Sunday. Runners, good luck.