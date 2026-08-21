Leapmotor Johor Bahru 3S centre by Cycle & Carriage – Kempas, Johor Bahru outlet to serve southern region

In Leapmotor, Local News / by Mick Chan / 21 August 2026 6:11 pm

The Leapmotor Cycle & Carriage Johor Bahru 3S (sales, service and spare parts) centre has opened today in Kempas, Johor Bahru, and the new facility is now the sixth Cycle & Carriage outlet for Leapmotor nationwide.

Occupying approximately 3,783 sq m of land with a built-up area of 10,000 square feet, Leapmotor Cycle & Carriage Johor Bahru is a detached facility that combines a showroom and an aftersales workshop on the ground floor, while its operational offices are located on the mezzanine floor.

The showroom houses up to four display vehicles, while including dedicated customer consultation areas and a private vehicle delivery room. For aftersales operations, the workshop facility has four service and repair bays, car wash bays as well as a dedicated detailing centre.

“This expansion into Kempas, Johor Bahru, marks a significant step forward in bringing the exceptional Leapmotor experience down south, to one of the country’s most dynamic and fast-growing regions. We are confident that Johoreans will enjoy a seamless ownership journey that pairs Leapmotor’s innovation with Cycle & Carriage’s renowned customer-first expertise,” said Stellantis ASEAN managing director Isaac Yeo.

“We are excited for the continuous growth of the brand especially in the Southern region and look forward to offering more customers the best service through this exciting development and milestone in our partnership with Stellantis Malaysia,” said Cycle & Carriage Malaysia CEO Adrian Short.

Operating hours for Leapmotor Cycle & Carriage Johor Bahru showroom are 8am to 6pm Mondays to Saturdays, and 11am to 5pm on Sundays and public holidays; aftersales operating hours are 8am to 5pm Mondays to Fridays, 8am to 12pm on Saturdays and closed on Sundays and public holidays.

Cycle & Carriage also opened the brand’s first full-fledged 3S centre in Glenmarie in April this year, along with a showroom in Plaza 33 in Section 3 Petaling Jaya. In June, Cycle & Carriage started distributor operations for Leapmotor in Malaysia, building on a partnership from 2024 with more outlets to come.