LRT, MRT, Monorail, BRT Sunway will operate 24h for National Day – some bus, on-demand van routes too

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 21 August 2026 6:22 pm

Rapid KL has announced that the LRT, MRT, Monorail and BRT Sunway Line will operate for 24 hours from August 30-31. Also included will be selected bus and Rapid KL On-Demand van routes. Of course, this is to help move people around for Malaysia’s 69th National Day celebrations.

Specifically, the continuous operations is from 6am on August 30 until 11.30 pm on August 31. The public transport operator says that to cope with the expected increase in passengers, train frequency will be increased on a few main routes and adjusted based on demand and the situation at stations. Extra trains will be deployed if needed, based on the monitoring of the number of passengers and crowd size at platforms.

In addition to the above, Rapid KL will provide free shuttle bus services involving 103 buses and two routes. They are MS01 from Putrajaya Sentral to Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, Presint 2 (2pm on Aug 20 to 2pm on Aug 31); and MS02 from PICC to Jalan Tun Hussein, Presint 3 (4am to 2pm on Aug 31). The free bus service is to make it easier for people to get to the event area, reducing the need for cars and helping to ease traffic congestion around Putrajaya.

Rapid KL says that over 5,000 of its frontline workers from various units will be on duty over the two days in shifts, to support service operations, manage crowds and ensure a smooth and safe flow of people. Plan your journey beforehand and ensure that your Touch n Go cards have sufficient credit. Follow the instructions of station staff.