Mercedes-Maybach SL680 Monogram Series debuts in Malaysia – luxury 4.0L V8 roadster, fr. RM2.25 mil est

In Cars, Local News, Maybach, Mercedes-Benz / by Anthony Lim / 21 August 2026 1:07 pm

Two years after its global reveal in August 2024, the Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series has made its local debut, with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia unveiling the ultra-luxury roadster at the official launch of Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Kuala Lumpur 2026 earlier this morning.

It’s available in a sole SL 680 Monogram guise, with the price starting from an estimated RM2,250,000, on-the-road, without insurance. With the exterior and exterior being customisable, individualisation will of course bring the price up. As expected, the model is only available through order on an indent basis.

Based on the seventh-generation R232 Mercedes-AMG SL that made its debut in November 2021, the SL 680 is the sportiest model in Maybach’s history. It shares the same 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with the Mercedes-AMG SL 63, with the M177 putting out 585 PS (577 hp or 430 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 800 Nm of torque from 2,500 rpm.

A nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels via a fully variable 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system. Performance-wise, the SL 680 does the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 4.1 seconds on the way to a top whack of 260 km/h. A rear-axle steering is standard fit,

Given that the focus is less on outright performance and more on comfortable cruising, the suspension has been reworked for a plusher ride, with spring rates reduced by 25% at the front and 22% at the rear, which is paired with active dampers and semi-active hydraulic roll stabilisation.

Additionally, in a bid to offer silent cabin cruising and linear, vibration-free acceleration, new, softer engine mounts find their way on, along with a noise-optimised exhaust system and additional sound insulation elements, translating to an extra 60 kg on the car.

Because it’s a Maybach, luxe is the focal point, and the SL 680 gets dressed in a befitting manner. Two different design concepts are available to buyers, these being Red Ambience and White Ambience. Both are identified by their two-tone paint finish, where obsidian black metallic contrasts with either Manufaktur garnet red metallic or Manufaktur opalite white magno exterior colour options.

Either way, you get the same Maybach-specific elements, which include a dedicated bumper and illuminated radiator grille with engraved Maybach lettering. There’s also a new bonnet, which is equipped with a chrome inlay and carries the signature tri-star alongside an optional pattern featuring Maybach logos. This is done by hand and sees the panel being sanded before the design is printed onto the metal.

Finer details include rose gold accents in the headlamps and windshield frames finished in gold, while the rear gets a model-specific diffuser with a chrome ornamental element and exhaust tips to add elegance to that derriere.

The soft top also gets its own distinct identity, with the black unit adorned with the same pattern of Maybach logos, finished in anthracite. Rounding off the visuals is a signature 21-inch wheel in a five-hole Monoblock design, but customisation offers optional multi-spoke designs/

Inside, the luxe treatment continues, and while the layout presentation is the same sas the regular SL, Maybach’s first two-seater gets more of the full leather treatment beyond the usual upholstery, with just about everything that can wear the material being dressed in either Manufaktur Crystal White or Silk Brown Nappa leather with a floral/kaleidoscope quilted design. These include the door panels, centre console and even the areasbehind the seat backs.

Also to be found is a Maybach-specific steering wheel as well as stainless steel pedals and door sills, adorned with the Maybach logo. Familiar bits include a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a vertically-oriented 11.9-inch central touchscreen display panel featuring bespoke Maybach animation as well as an Airscarf neck heating system.