Prasarana encourages OKU to obtain Pas Rapid Mesra for free rides on Rapid KL trains, buses, on-demand vans

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 21 August 2026 12:30 pm

Prasarana is encouraging the OKU community to obtain the Pas Rapid Mesra, which allows for unlimited free travel on Rapid KL trains, buses and on-demand vans in the Klang Valley.

Pas Rapid Mesra is a Prasarana initiative to ensure that public transport remains inclusive and easy to access by all layers of the community, especially OKUs who depend on public transport to fulfil their mobility needs and daily activities.

The free rides complements various OKU-friendly facilities on Prasarana-operated public transport, such as lifts, ramps, disabled-friendly toilets, tactile paving and special areas for wheelchairs in trains.

This week, Prasarana hosted Persatuan OKU Sentral on the recently-opened LRT3 Shah Alam Line. The session gave the opportunity for OKU community representatives to check out and experience for themselves the facilities in the stations and trains. OKU Sentral president Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi and OKU community representatives attended the session.

“Prasarana takes note that there are still users who are getting used to the service and facilities on the Shah Alam Line, including those in the OKU community. We will continue to raise awareness and understanding on the OKU-friendly facilities and assistance provided,” the public transport operator said in a statement.

“At the same time, views and feedback from the OKU community are much appreciated in helping Prasarana identify room for improvement, not just from the physical facilities aspect, but in service delivery, access to information and overall experience.

“Prasarana will continue to strengthen cooperation with OKU organisations and communities to ensure that facilities and services always take into account users with different levels of mobility,” it added.

OKU users who are yet to obtain the Pas Rapid Mesra are encouraged to apply for it to enjoy free rides. Further information on eligibility, required documents and application methods can be found on the MyRapid website. One can also head to the Rapid KL concession counters at Pasar Seni and Conlay stations.