Puspakom GiCheck Auto Weekend at Aeon Bukit Tinggi, Sept 5-6 – mobile vehicle inspection services and more

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 21 August 2026 9:37 am

Puspakom has announced that it will be holding a two-day GiCheck Auto Weekend 2026 event this September 5 and 6 at Aeon Bukit Tinggi, Klang. The two-day Merdeka-themed initiative is set to bring together vehicle safety education, roadworthiness awareness and family-friendly experiences in a more engaging manner, in one convenient location.

The GiCheck Auto Weekend will be held at the outdoor car park area near the mall and Bandar Bukit Tinggi LRT station. Operating hours on both days are from 10am to 10pm, while vehicle inspection activities available on site will run until 6pm.

The vehicle inspection provider said that the event aims to educate motorists to recognise potential issues early, understand the importance of roadworthy vehicles and adopt safer driving habits through hands-on demonstrations, educational activities and real-world automotive experiences.

The company added that it would also provide the opportunity for it to connect more closely with the public and various stakeholders. Besides interactive safety demonstrations and family-friendly activities, visitors will be able to explore a pre-loved car marketplace, discover automotive innovations and bring eligible vehicles for inspection available through its mobile truck service (MTS).

It added that further details on the full programme, participating partners, lucky draw prizes and special announcements will be revealed in the coming weeks.