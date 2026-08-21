Tesla Supercharger open in Ipoh at Aeon Kinta City – four 250 kW stalls; free charging August 21-23

In Local News, Tesla Motors / by Paul Tan / 21 August 2026 3:06 pm

Tesla Malaysia has opened a new Supercharger site in Ipoh, located at Aeon Kinta City. The site has four Supercharger stalls delivering up to 250 kW, and is available 24 hours a day.

This is a significant one for the network, as Ipoh sits halfway between the Klang Valley and Penang, so a Supercharger here plugs a long-standing gap on the North-South Expressway route for Tesla owners making the northern run, whether it’s a balik kampung drive or a food pilgrimage to the city of white coffee and nasi ayam tauge.

To celebrate the opening, Tesla is offering free Supercharging at the Ipoh site from August 21 to 23. If you’re in or around Ipoh this weekend, that’s free electrons for the taking.

The address is 2 Jalan Teh Lean Swee, 31400 Ipoh, Perak – Aeon Kinta City regulars will know the way. As with most mall sites, you can grab a coffee or a meal while the car charges, though with a 250 kW peak, you may not be waiting long.

Note that Tesla’s Superchargers open to non-Tesla EVs remain limited to selected locations in the Klang Valley, so the Ipoh site is for Teslas only for now.

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