The Grand Tour official trailer – show to air September 4 with three new hosts; Malaysia featured in series seven

In International News / by Mick Chan / 21 August 2026 12:00 pm

Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for the latest series of The Grand Tour, which is scheduled to air on September 4, 2026.

As revealed previously, the old guard comprised of Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond are succeeded by James Engelsman and Thomas Holland of Throttle House, and trainspotter Francis Bourgeois.

This succeeds ‘One for the Road‘, which was the sole episode of series six that aired on September 13, 2024. Series seven of The Grand Tour will be comprised of six episodes, in which the show’s three new hosts take on adventures in a fashion that has become a signature of the show’s type.

Among these are exotic machinery tested, road trips, and Malaysia is featured in this series as well. Comedy is a common thread throughout, of course. For fans of the previous trio, it bodes well that the new cast has the endorsement of Clarkson. Excited?