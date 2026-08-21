Tokyo Auto Salon Malaysia to take place from Oct 2-4, 2026 – new venue with outdoor area for live demos

In Cars, Local News / by Gerard Lye / 21 August 2026 10:02 am

Tokyo Auto Salon Malaysia (TAS Malaysia) is the new name for the event formerly known as Tokyo Auto Salon KL (TAS KL), the latter ending after a three-year run from 2023 to 2025 after Element X Strategies announced earlier in June that it would not renew its license for the event.

In an official release, San-Ei, the owner the Tokyo Auto Salon, said TAS Malaysia will take place across three days from October 2 to 4 this year. Details are scarce for now but the company says the event will move to a new venue and expand in scale, which means visitors won’t be heading over to Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) as with TAS KL.

Additionally, it was noted that the event will “evolve into a festival where people can not only see cars but also experience them, with a vast outdoor area for demonstrations and live events complementing the indoor exhibits. The latter will continue to include the latest concept cars joined by new product announcements by aftermarket companies as well as activities.

Details such as the event venue, ticket pricing, list of exhibitors and special guests in attendance will be announced in due course. At present applications for exhibitors and vehicle displays from Japan are currently being accepted.

“The Tokyo Auto Salon is more than just a car exhibition. It is a festival that celebrates creativity, craftsmanship, innovation and community. We are delighted to be able to hold it in Malaysia with an even larger and more dynamic experience than ever before, reflecting the remarkable growth of automotive culture throughout the region,” said Junichi Fukui, director-general of the Tokyo Auto Salon Federation.

“The evolution of TAS Malaysia is more than just a name change. This marks the beginning of a new era for this event. The transition from Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur to Tokyo Auto Salon Malaysia reflects our vision to build a true automotive festival with international influence. Our goal is to create an event that represents Malaysia on the global automotive stage, while remaining true to the traditions and standards of the Tokyo Auto Salon,” added the TAS Malaysia organising committee.