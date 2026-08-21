Touch ‘n Go eWallet now with car service booking, payment functions for Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Servis

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 21 August 2026 3:59 pm

Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Servis (TCEAS) and TNG Digital have collaborated to offer a new customer touchpoint on the Touch ‘n Go eWallet that enables customers to schedule vehicle service appointments and make payments through the app, Tan Chong has announced.

Customers of TCEAS can now use a mini programme on the mobile app for over 50 TCEAS locations nationwide, and this offers a range of vehicle servicing packages that start from RM109 when booked through the app.

To book a vehicle service appointment, the procedure is as follows:

Launch the TNG eWallet app on your mobile device

Enter “Tan Chong” into the search bar at the top of the homepage

Select the Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Servce (TCEAS) mini programme

Select your preferred package

Choose your preferred service centre and appointment date

Complete payment via TNG eWallet

Upon payment verification, the chosen TCEAS centre will make contact to confirm the appointment

Servicing of a variety of vehicle brands are catered for by TCEAS, according to the company, including national makes Proton and Perodua, as well as Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Mitsubishi, Mazda, Subaru, Hyundai, Kia, and more.

“Through this collaboration with TNG Digital, we aim to not only offer a higher level of convenience to our existing customers, but to also reach out to a wider audience on TNG eWallet so that more car owners can experience top-class service, certified technicians with six months warranty for parts and labour from an established nationwide vehicle servicing network,” said TCEAS head of business unit Kay Fock Soon.

Separately, the Touch ‘n Go eWallet has also added an LRP parking feature that enables payment of parking fees through license plate recognition at more than 140 locations. The LPR Parking mini-app is located within the TNG eWallet app.