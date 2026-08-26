GWM Haval H7, Ora 5 HEV confirmed to be CKD models for Malaysia; H7 launch next year, Ora 5 HEV this year

In Cars, GWM, Local News / by Mick Chan / 26 August 2026 6:51 pm

The GWM Haval H7 along with the Ora 5 HEV are set for local assembly (CKD) in Malaysia, GWM Malaysia has announced at the Global Automotive and Technology Expo (GATE) 2026.

The example of the H7 on display at GATE 2026 however is likely not to be a CKD unit, as the one shown at GATE 2026 is still left-hand-drive and likely to be same same unit displayed at KLIMS 2026 earlier this year.

GWM Haval H7 at KLIMS 2026

The Haval H7 is aimed at the likes of the Jetour T2, comparable in being a boxy unibody SUV that looks like a 4×4. This measures 4,800 mm long, 1,950 mm wide and 1,843 mm tall with a 2,738 mm wheelbase, thus making it 15 mm longer, 56 mm narrower, 27 mm lower and 62 mm shorter of wheelbase than the T2.

In top Hi4 PHEV guise, the H7 gets two electric drive motors, with a 109 PS/170 Nm unit in front and a 204 PS/350 Nm unit at the rear. These are combined with a 150 PS/230 Nm 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine and a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT).

Combined output is 370 PS and 750 Nm, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 6.2 seconds. Its traction battery is a 27.54 kWh LFP unit offering 115 km of range (WLTP), and GWM quotes a combined range of over 1,000 km.

GWM Ora 5 HEV at KLIMS 2026

Following its first Malaysian preview at KLIMS 2026, the Ora 5 HEV was shown again earlier this month, and this is a B-segment crossover that measures 4,471 mm long, 1,833 mm wide and 1,641 mm tall with a 2,720 mm wheelbase.

For comparison, this makes it 236 mm longer, 8 mm wider, 45 mm taller and 70 mm longer of wheelbase than the Ora Good Cat, and the Ora 5 is also longer than B-SUV contenders such as the Jaecoo J5, Chery Tiggo Cross, Toyota Yaris Cross and Proton X50, and has a longer wheelbase.

While the Ora 5 is offered as BEV and ICE versions in its native China, Malaysia will receive this model in hybrid form.

This packs a Hi2 powertrain comprised of a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 150 PS from 5,500 rpm to 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm from 1,800 rpm to 4,000 rpm, mated to a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) with an integrated 190 PS and 236 Nm P3 direct-drive electric motor; this draws from a 1.09 kWh batter.

Combined outputs are 226 PS and 476 Nm, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 7.7 seconds. Claimed fuel consumption is 4.4 litres per 100 km (22.7 km per litre), and a WLTP-rated combined range of more than 1,100 km.

At its 1H 2026 briefing last month, GWM Malaysia revealed that the Haval H7 PHEV and the Ora 5 HEV are the next models to be launched for the Malaysian market. the Ora 5 HEV is expected to launch in the second half of this year, and the H7 Hi4 PHEV is expected to launch early in 2027.

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GALLERY: GWM Haval H7 previewed at KLIMS 2026

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GALLERY: GWM Ora 5 HEV previewed in Malaysia