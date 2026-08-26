iCaur V25 RHD revealed – REEV V23 confirmed for Australia early 2027 with 5 seats; Malaysia when?

In Cars, iCaur, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 26 August 2026 4:30 pm

Just days after the car debuted at the ongoing Chengdu Motor Show, iCaur has revealed the global version of the V25 – in right-hand-drive form, no less. The images accompanied news that the range-extended EV, essentially a V23 with a petrol engine, was earmarked as the brand’s first model in Australia, with a launch pencilled in for early 2027.

Specifications have yet to be made known, but the V25 will likely utilise the powertrain from the larger V27. That would mean a 156 PS/220 Nm 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder to help juice either a single motor making 252 PS (185 kW) and 300 Nm of torque, or dual motors sending 455 PS (335 kW) and 505 Nm to all four wheels.

Autohome reports that the most powerful version will be able to get from zeero to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, while a 33.679 kWh LFP battery will deliver a pure electric CLTC range of over 210 km (around 170 km WLTP) and a total range of over 1,200 km.

Measuring 4,636 mm long, 1,920 mm wide and 1,855 mm tall, the V25 is a massive 416 mm longer, five millimetres wider and ten millimetres taller than the V23, with 85 mm of that extra length going to the 2,820 mm wheelbase. The rest of it went to the rear overhang, which is very noticeable from the outside where the car looks more like the big 4x4s it was inspired by rather than a cutesy pseudo off-roader.

There are a few other detail changes such as the headlights, which gain round instead of linear daytime running lights, as well as at the rear where the blind spot-inducing rear quarter panels feature a rectangular pressing, presumably to fit accessories. The rear number plate recess has also been pushed down from the tailgate into the bumper.

That change was made to accommodate the full-sized spare tyre as shown in these images, taking the place of the V23’s storage backpack; a vertical handle for the sideways-opening back door has also sprouted. Speaking of tyres, the V25 looks to wear premium Goodyear Eagle F1 rubber instead of its sibling’s budget Chaoyang Radial RP76+ hoops. The grille here is different than on the Chinese iCar version, retaining a body-coloured bar.

Not much has changed on the inside, where the V25 retains the V23’s rectilinear design, swathes of metal-look trim, chunky switchgear and 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen. Usability tweaks include an actual instrument display, increased physical switchgear and a new centre console with twin phone holders and – finally! – a Qi wireless charger.

The increased dimensions has had an effect on the rear accommodation, which not only offers more legroom but also enough width to fit a proper bench for three-abreast seating. The V23’s rear seats were very much designed for two, even though there was a centre seat belt installed seemingly almost as an afterthought.

With the V25 already confirmed for right-hand-drive markets, expect exports to Malaysia to follow soon after Australia, given that we are one of the Chery brand’s lead markets. The local arm has its hands full with the V27, which should arrive here later this year.