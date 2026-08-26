Lorry accident at NKVE Subang to Shah Alam southbound – 3 lanes blocked, traffic backed up 5km

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 26 August 2026 3:48 pm

NKVE users, take note. An accident involving a lorry happened at KM8.8 southbound between Subang and Shah Alam, and it’s causing a major congestion on the highway, which is busy at the best of times.

PLUS, in a 2.38 pm post, said that currently, the middle, left and emergency lanes are blocked, and traffic is bad. At 2.32 pm, the concessionaire said that traffic was backed up for 5km and the site is still being cleaned up.

The supplied image shows damaged railings from the flyover above as well as mangled advertising hoardings. Did a vehicle ‘drop down’ from above, or did something pull down the board? It’s unclear what happened, but here’s hoping that no one was injured.

If you’re an NKVE regular, you might want to take an alternative route and plan your journey. Drive safe.