Malaysian fuel prices Aug 27 to Sept 2, 2026 – prices up; diesel to RM4.72, RON95 to RM3.82, RON97 to RM4.30

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Anthony Lim / 26 August 2026 7:06 pm

It’s Wednesday, which means time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the finance ministry having announce prices of these for the week of August 27 to September 2, with that for both petrol and diesel fuels increased for the coming week.

This week, the price of unsubsidised B10/B15 diesel is RM4.72 per litre, up five sen from the RM4.67 per litre price the fuel was at last week. This means that Euro 5 B7 diesel, which costs 20 sen per litre more than B10/B15, is now priced at RM4.92 per litre.

Of course, as of July 1, Malaysians owning a diesel vehicle pay a subsidised retail price of RM2.10 per litre for B10 and B15 diesel blends, with a eligible users getting a monthly quota of 200 litres, shared with Budi95.

As for the price of unsubsidised RON 95, a five sen increase brings the price to RM3.82 per litre from the RM3.77 per litre price of last week, while the price of RON 97 petrol has also gone up by five sen to RM4.30 per litre (RM4.25 per litre last week).

Subsidised RON 95 petrol under the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) scheme continues at RM1.99 per litre, with Malaysians holding a valid driving licence being eligible for the fuel at a monthly quota of 200 litres.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, September 2, 2026. This is the 36th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2026, and the 399th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.