Next-gen Mazda CX-30 not due until fiscal year 2030

In Cars, International News, Mazda / by Gerard Lye / 26 August 2026 4:44 pm

The Mazda CX-30 has been around since 2019 and will continue to live on for several more years before a second-generation model is introduced. According to Mazda CEO Masahiro Moro, an all-new CX-30 isn’t expected to arrive until fiscal year 2030, which runs through March 2031.

As reported by Japan’s Chugoku Shimbun, Moro attributed the long delay to cost pressure that the automaker is facing. “Changes are crucial as Mazda is facing global headwinds including economic instability in key markets, rising raw material costs and a sharp increase in United States import tariffs,” he said.

As per a Q&A response dated August 5, 2025 during the Mazda’s first quarter results for financial year 2026 (ending March 31, 2026) announcement, the company is targeting structural cost reductions of JPY200 billion (about RM5 billion) between fiscal years 2025 and 2027 that affect the CX-30’s full redesign.

The CX-30 is an important model for Mazda, with global sales amounting to 208,869 units in 2025. That makes it the second best-selling model in the line-up after the CX-5 that saw deliveries hit 334,578 units last year – the Mazda 3 came in third with 151,291 units. To keep the CX-30 as fresh as it can be until a new generation comes around, Mazda has been introducing rolling updates for the crossover, the latest being for Japan.