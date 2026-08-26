Proton HEV hybrid system shown again at GATE 2026 – FutureMotion branding dropped, to debut in AMA02

You recognise this of course, from the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026, but this time at the Global Automotive and Technology Expo (GATE) 2026, Proton’s HEV hybrid system appears to have abandoned the ‘FutureMotion‘ marketing name, which we always thought was a bit naff anyway.

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It’s a few steps closer to production, and we expect to see it first in Proton’s upcoming AMA02, which is widely expected to be a Saga-based A-segment SUV. The system is a version of Geely’s i-HEV powertrain, which debuted in China earlier this year.

The setup is essentially that of the eMas 7 PHEV, except shorn of its large 18.4/29.8 kWh Aegis short blade LFP battery. This is led by a 1.5 litre BHE15 four-cylinder engine, with the one shown here being the naturally-aspirated version.

Proton calls this a dedicated hybrid engine (DHE), closer in design to the eMas 7 PHEV’s mill instead of the i-GT engine used in the turbo X50 and NA Saga. It uses a slightly modified block and runs on an Atkinson cycle full-time, rather than only in certain conditions as per the other cars, and is fitted with single instead of dual VVT.

The engine also adopts an electrically-powered alternator and air-con compressor, joining the electric water pump the Saga already comes with and eliminating the auxiliary belt. The exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system is different from one in the i-GT mills as well.

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Slides on a standee screen next to the engine also reveal its outputs to be 111 PS and 136 Nm of torque (same as China’s Geely Preface i-HEV), a 14:1 compression ratio, a 46.5% thermal efficiency (48.41% for Preface i-HEV), a 97.5% transmission efficiency, a 97% dual-motor peak efficiency and that 5W-30 oil is the one to use.

Dual motors? Yes, there’s a one-speed 11-in-1 dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) with P1 (starter-generator) and P3 (traction) motors. Motor output is not revealed here, but the Geely Preface i-HEV’s develops 190 PS and 240 Nm of torque, and the Geely Galaxy Starshine 6/Emgrand EM-i’s produces 163 PS and 210 Nm of twist.

Proton has already confirmed that it will use a ‘DHT120’ for a yet-to-be-launched SUV, with the number standing for the motor’s output in kW – this conveniently converts to 163 PS. The company’s deputy CEO Abdul Rashid Musa said at KLIMS that the powertrain is slated to debut in a new model very soon, with the engine and DHT set to be assembled in house in Tanjong Malim.

Whatever name Proton eventually decides to market this system with, it’s a versatile one. This series-parallel hybrid system can run on electricity only, have the engine charge the battery which then feeds the motor that drives the wheels, directly clutch the engine to the wheels or have both engine and motor join forces to drive the wheels. Excited?

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