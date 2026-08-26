Puspakom Selangor branches will remain open on Sept 1

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 26 August 2026 1:44 pm

Puspakom branches in Selangor will be operating as usual on September 1, which has been declared a public holiday for the state. The vehicle inspection company says that customers who have appointments at outlets in Selangor can show up as planned and all services will be provided throughout operation hours.

If you haven’t heard, September 1 has been declared as a special holiday by the Selangor government to commemorate the state’s success in topping the medal tally at the just-concluded 2026 Malaysia Games (Sukma), which was hosted by Selangor.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari made the announcement at Sukma’s closing ceremony in Shah Alam on Monday. He said that the holiday is a token of appreciation from the state government to the entire Selangor contingent for bringing honour to the state.

Selangor won 101 gold medals, 73 silver medals and 71 bronze medals, ahead of Federal Territories with 51 gold, 54 silver and 52 bronze. Terengganu finished third with 43 gold, 44 silver and 36 bronze. Selangor swimmer Eliza Tan and Pahang shooter Cheah Zen Hong were named best athletes of the games.