Road closures in Putrajaya in effect from August 26 to 31 for 2026 Merdeka celebrations, rehearsals

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 26 August 2026 11:42 am

Several major roads in Putrajaya will be closed for rehearsals ahead of the 69th Merdeka Eve celebrations and for National Day this year, Bernama has reported.

Among these is Persiaran Perdana, which will be fully closed between Jalan Kemerdekaan and Lebuh Bestari from today, August 26 until Friday, August 28, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus.

Eight major roads will be closed from 6am to noon on August 28 and 29 for rehearsals, and these include Dataran Putra, Persiaran Perdana, Laman Perdana, Jalan P2a, Jalan P2t, Jalan P2s, Jalan P2w and Jalan P2y.

Road closures in the administrative capital will begin at 5am on August 30, and remain in effect until 6pm to following day, August 31, and affected routes include Seri Wawasan Bridge, Seri Saujana Bridge, Seri Gemilang Bridge, Putra Bridge and Seri Ehsan Bridge, while only Seri Bestari Bridge and Seri Setia Bridge will remain open to traffic, he said.

Other routes also affected include Lebuh Bestari, Lebuh Setia, Lebuh Saujana, Lebuh Gemilang, Lebuh Wawasan, Lebuh Sentosa, Jalan Tun Hussein, Persiaran Barat and Persiaran Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah.

According to the Kuala Lumpur police chief, 2,357 police personnel will be deployed in Putrajaya for security and traffic control, and around 80,000 visitors are expected. Visitors to Putrajaya are urged to plan their journeys and use the free shuttle bus service provided by Putrajaya Corporation.