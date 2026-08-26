Sepang district to get RM17.5 million for road upgrades; completion mid-September before Formula 1 Grand Prix

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 26 August 2026 1:37 pm

A sum of RM17.5 million has been allocated for road infrastructure upgrades across the district of Sepang, including key routes which are expected to be used during the upcoming 2026 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix to be held in Malaysia at the Sepang International Circuit this October 2 to 4, New Straits Times has reported.

Of this sum, RM16 million has been allocated for routes including FT26, FT27 and FT29, while another RM1.5 million is allocated for B48, said Sepang member of parliament Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu.

The allocation is part of continued efforts to secure funding from the works ministry, in particular to improve road safety and infrastructure quality in the area, according to the report.

“The road upgrading works are expected to be completed by mid-September to ensure smooth traffic flow before F1 begins,” Aiman Athirah said.

Regarding complaints on poorly lit roads and malfunctioning street lights, the matter is also being addressed as several areas in the district, including Cyberjaya, still lacked adequate lighting, said Aiman Athirah, who is also deputy minister of housing and local government.

“Specifically in Sepang, I understand that the B48 route is mostly used by heavy vehicles. With unpredictable weather, even after roads are repaired, damage may recur.That is why I personally inspect the quality of the works, including the thickness of the road surfacing, to ensure the upgrades can last longer and are not merely temporary solutions,” she said.

Upgrading works for the the district are being led by the Sepang public works department, while other projects including phase two of upgrading works for route B48 are ongoing, said the Sepang member of parliament.