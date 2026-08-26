Temporary closure of Sepang Circuit from Sept 7

In Formula 1, Local News, Motorsports / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 August 2026 1:21 pm

Sepang International Circuit (SIC) will be fully closed from September 7 to allow repair and upgrading works to be carried out ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, which will be held in Malaysia from October 2 to 4. Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari said the works would cover more than just the racing circuit, with spectator seating, toilets and other facilities also being upgraded to ensure Malaysia presents its best image on the world stage.

Three committees will oversee preparations for the event, comprising a main committee, technical committee and sub-committees, covering eight to nine areas. The technical committee will meet every Tuesday, with the outcome of its discussions subsequently presented to the Cabinet, reports Bernama.

According to Taufiq, an agreement has been signed between SIC and Bahrain International Circuit covering ticket sales, parking and other aspects of the event. The protocol, international affairs and immigration departments, together with other relevant agencies, have also coordinated their preparations to ensure the event runs smoothly.

The minister added the government wants the F1 event to generate positive economic spillover for Malaysians throughout the three-day programme. Members of the public could be given the opportunity to enter SIC a day before the race to experience the atmosphere at the circuit ahead of the main event.

The 2026 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled to take place at Sepang International Circuit from October 2 to 4, marking the return of Formula 1 racing to Malaysia.