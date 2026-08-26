Traffic eases at Rantau Panjang ICQS due to southern Thailand security concerns, reconsider travel plans

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 26 August 2026 4:30 pm

There are fewer in-and-out movements at the Rantau Panjang immigration, customs, quarantine and security (ICQS) complex following last Saturday’s bomb explosions, shootings and building arson incidents in the southern Thai provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala, Bernama reports.

According to Rantau Panjang Malaysian border control and protection agency (AKPS) commander Siti Khadijah Hamzah, from Saturday to Monday, 3,298 movements entering (2,068 on Saturday, 1,230 on Sunday and Monday) and 2,969 exiting Malaysia (1,696 on Saturday, 1,273 on Sunday and Monday) were recorded.

The national news agency surveyed the area and found it quiet, without the usual congestion normally seen during public holidays. Previously, vehicles entering Thailand would queue for nearly a kilometre, with total cross-border movements reaching 5,000 during public holidays or weekends.

Malaysia’s consul-general in Songkhla, Thailand, Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi, recently advised Malaysians in the aforementioned three Thai provinces, as well as those planning to go there, to reconsider their travel plans if they weren’t essential.

“Malaysians are also advised to avoid areas affected by security incidents, demonstrations or large gatherings and to comply with instructions from the Thai authorities, including those on curfews, road closures and security checks,” he said in a recent statement.

He also advised Malaysians driving into Thailand to carry their original physical driving licence instead of relying solely on the digital one on the MyJPJ app.

“Important documents, including vehicle registration, insurance and other required documents, should be carried throughout the journey to facilitate checks by the authorities.

“Malaysians driving or riding in Thailand are also reminded to wear seat belts or helmets at all times and comply with all traffic regulations enforced by the Thai authorities,” he added.

Ahmad Fahmi said the Thai authorities are now actively enforcing traffic regulations, including on Malaysian-registered vehicles, with several Malaysian drivers reportedly issued summonses for documentation and traffic-related offences.