2026 BMW 218 Gran Coupe M Sport in Malaysia – second batch of 50 units added; same price, kit from RM193k

In BMW, Cars, Local News / by Gerard Lye / 27 August 2026 4:43 pm

Due to strong customer demand, an additional 50 units of the BMW 218 Gran Coupe M Sport is being made available for purchase. This was announced by BMW Malaysia today, just over a month after the new variant of the second-generation (F74) 2 Series Gran Coupe was launched at the company’s BMW Clubhouse event in July this year.

With this second batch allocation of another 50 units joining the first batch – also 50 units – the total number of 218 Gran Coupe M Sport cars here climbs to 100 units. Pricing remains the same at RM192,800 with a standard two-year warranty, or RM204,800 with the optional BMW Service & Repair Inclusive (BSRI) programme that includes a four-year extended warranty and service package; both figures are on-the-road without insurance.

As such, the M Sport version continues to be RM19,000 dearer than the 218 Gran Coupe Sport, the latter being the first variant of the F74 to go on sale here. At present, the limited-time offer for the Sport version means it goes for RM173,800 (two-year warranty) or RM185,800 (four-year BSRI package).

However, at its original price without the limited-time offer, the Sport variant retails for RM219,800 (two-year warranty) or RM241,500 (four-year BSRI package). This would make it more expensive than the newer M Sport by as much as RM36,700 with BSRI (RM27,000 without).

In terms of kit, the M Sport differs from the Sport by having more aggressive front and rear fascias, the former further enhanced by the standard Iconic Glow kidney grille. Other exterior touches include the M high-gloss Shadowline package that introduces black trim (Sport gets satin aluminium trim) as well as 18-inch Y-spoke style 975 M bicolour wheels (Sport gets Y-spoke style 974 bicolour alloys).

Inside, the M Sport comes with a M leather steering wheel, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a head-up display and an anthracite headliner, all of which are not fitted to the Sport.

2026 BMW 218 Gran Coupe M Sport spec sheet (left), Sport (right)

Veganza perforated seat upholstery, sport seats, dual-zone climate control, powered front seats with driver-side memory function, ambient lighting, a wireless charging tray, Connected Package Professional (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), adaptive LED headlamps as well as Live Cockpit Professional (10.25-inch driver display and 10.7-inch infotainment touchscreen) are shared across both variants.

On the driver assistance front, the M Sport gets the improved Driving Assistant Plus and Parking Assistant Plus (Sport gets the non-Plus versions of these). Additional features for the M Sport that come with both packages include adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, steering and lane control assist, a surround view camera, remote 3D view, Park Assist Professional and the BMW Drive Recorder (dashcam).

Mechanically, the M Sport and Sport both feature a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-three petrol engine rated at 156 PS (154 hp or 115 kW) and 230 Nm of torque. A Steptronic seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sends drive to the front wheels, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 8.6 seconds and top speed of 230 km/h. The M Sport further justifies its premium over the Sport by coming with Adaptive M suspension as standard.

GALLERY: BMW 218 Gran Coupe M Sport

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BMW 218 Gran Coupe Sport