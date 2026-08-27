2026 BYD Atto 3 Premium gets new Gemilang Blue shade and special price to celebrate Merdeka – RM124,800

In BYD, Cars, Local News / by Anthony Lim / 27 August 2026 6:42 pm

Launched here in June, the BYD Atto 3 facelift has now gained a new exterior colour called Gemilang Blue. Said to be inspired by the spirit of Merdeka, the new shade – which is actually the Iris Blue signature hero colour that debuted with the European rear-wheel drive Evo, but renamed for Malaysia – is available exclusively on the RWD Premium here.

The colour isn’t a limited issue run, but the special price accompanying its announcement should have a defined timeframe – in conjunction with the national day celebrations, the Atto 3 Premium gets an exclusive Merdeka price of RM124,800, which is RM14k off the RM138,800 nett price that was announced at launch.

While this brings the price of the Premium lower than the front-wheel drive Ultra, which retails for RM125,800, the RM14k reduction is similar to the launch package that was worth up to RM14,000, including RM10,000 in overtrade support and either an AC wallbox charger (inclusive of installation) or six years of free service. That was available for both the Ultra and Premium, so this should also be reflected in the pricing of the Ultra at present.

As it is when it was launched, the Atto 3 facelift comes with a six-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty plus an eight-year/160,000 km battery and motor warranty.

Besides the new colour, there are no changes to the specifications or features on the variant. The Premium features a rear motor making 313 PS (308 hp, or 230 kW) and 380 Nm, which is a considerable 109 PS and 70 Nm more than the front-wheel drive Ultra. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 5.5 seconds and a 180 km/h top speed for the variant.

A 74.88 kWh Blade LFP battery provides the Premium with up to 510 km of WLTP-rated travel range on a single charge, and the move to an 800 volt electrical architecture for the variant (the Ultra continues on with a 400V architecture) hikes the max DC charging rate to 220 kW, which allows a 10-80% state-of-charge to be attained in around 25 minutes. AC charging also rises to 11 kW, allowing a full charge to be accomplished in around eight hours.

The Gemilang Blue (a.k.a Iris Blue) joins the existing palette of four colours available for the car, these being Ski White, Atlantis Grey, Harbour Grey and Cosmos Black, although, as mentioned earlier, only the Premium gets the new colour.

GALLERY: BYD Atto 3 Premium facelift

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