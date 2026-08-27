2026 Honda City facelift open for booking in Malaysia – sedan first, 10″ touchscreen, 360 cam, BLIS, RM3k rebate

In Cars, Honda, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / 27 August 2026 11:53 am

This just in – Honda Malaysia has announced that the facelifted City is now open for booking. The second refresh for the fourth-generation B-segment sedan (we assume the hatch will get it later) brings with it a radical exterior redesign to maintain relevance, both in the face of stiff competition from China and as it reaches its sixth year.

Most visible is the sharper front end, fitted with slimmer LED headlights and more prominent daytime running lights; on higher-end models, these are joined together with a light bar across the also trimmed-down grille.

Meanwhile, the “unibrow”, usually finished in either chrome or gloss black, is now body-coloured for a more streamlined look, and it also houses the Honda logo (still the old rectangular badge, not the new “H” mark). Lower down, the bumper has been re-profiled with a downturned centre air intake for most models and an upturned one for the RS, both flanked by body-coloured “fins”.

The rear end is more recognisably a GN City, with trapezoidal taillights flanking the number plate recess on the boot lid. However, the bumper has been redesigned to match the front, coming with a grille-like “mesh” centre, a diffuser-like insert, twin “tusks” and vertical reflectors.

The RS model adds a black finish for the door mirrors and handles akin to the Civic RS, as well as new 16-inch turbine-style alloy wheels, the latter finished in Berlina Black with a darkened machined face. Unlike in Thailand and India where higher-end models receive clear taillights, the City retains its red tails across the range.

While the exterior has been given a makeover, the interior has been mostly left well alone, although there are a couple of upgrades. The no-frills dashboard has been jazzed up (pun intended) with ambient lighting strips and a new, larger ten-inch infotainment touchscreen, the latter up from the current eight inches. The 360-degree camera system, added to the City earlier this year, has been updated with a multi-view interface.

Safety-wise, the Malaysian-market City will continue to come as standard with the Honda Sensing suite of driver assists. These include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with (e:HEV RS-exclusive) stop and go, lane centring assist, road departure mitigation, front departure alert and auto high beam. One notable addition is blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, although the existing LaneWatch camera continues to be offered.

The City will soldier on with the same two powertrain options as before. The petrol model utilises a 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC naturally-aspirated four-cylinder making 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm, and is mated to a CVT.

The familiar e:HEV hybrid model, on the other hand, is powered by an electric front motor making 109 PS and 253 Nm, juiced by a lithium-ion battery and a 98 PS/127 Nm 1.5 litre NA Atkinson-cycle mill. The latter, which usually functions as a generator, can clutch in to drive the car at higher speeds where it is most efficient.

Bookings can be made on the official Honda Malaysia website and all authorised dealerships nationwide. To sweeten the deal, the company is offering a RM3,000 “Early Bird Reward” to those who book before September 30. A New City Pop-up Store will also be set up at designated locations.

GALLERY: 2026 Honda City sedan facelift, Thai spec