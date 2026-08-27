2026 MotoGP: Jack Miller leaves Prima Pramac Yamaha

In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP, Motorsports / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 August 2026 4:01 pm

Yamaha and Jack Miller will end their MotoGP collaboration at the conclusion of the 2026 MotoGP World Championship season. Miller joined the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP project and has contributed his experience and technical expertise to Yamaha’s MotoGP development programme, supporting the manufacturer during a key period of growth and transformation.

The Australian rider also represented Yamaha in the 2025 and 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race, where he demonstrated strong team spirit and contributed to the manufacturer’s wider racing programme. Yamaha thanked Miller for his professionalism, dedication and contribution to the project, while wishing him success in the next chapter of his career.

Miller’s departure comes after his role in Yamaha’s factory-supported MotoGP effort with Prima Pramac, with the 2026 season marking the end of the current partnership. Speculation in the paddock seems to indicate Miller might be shifting over to the World Superbike championship in 2027 but this is as yet unconfirmed.